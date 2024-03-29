The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has extended the deadline for the the second phase of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM)-National Identification Number (NIN) linkage.

The process to disconnect SIMs not linked to NIN was initiated in stages, with the second phase slated for today, March 29.

The first phase was on February 28, 2024, after NCC directed telecom operators to disconnect millions of subscribers who did not link their SIMs to their NINs.

As previously announced by NCC in December, 2023, the third phase is slated to commence on April 15, 2024.

Reacting, the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS), said subscribers have been having difficulty linking their SIMs with their NINs, hence it would be unfair to bar them.

READ ALSO: Rumored Price Reduction Of Fuel, Diesel Is Untrue – NNPCL

Deolu Ogunbanjo, NATCOMS’ President, however, appealed to the NCC extend the deadline scheduled for the disconnection of telephone lines not linked to NIN beyond Friday, March 29, 2024.

A senior official of NCC, as disclosed by Daily Trust, said the Commission had changed the second phase deadline.

According to the official, the change, will now see the deadline extended by one week, which is necessitated by the Easter public holiday.

The telcos, the official said, had been directed not to bar any subscriber until after one week, from Friday, March 29.

“The telecom operators will not bar any subscriber yet. We will only be talking about barring after a week from tomorrow. Yes, technically, we can say the deadline has been extended by a week,” the source disclosed.