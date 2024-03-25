The Edo Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has debunked its recent statement laying emphasis on the high rate of illegal drug sale and usage in the State.

Recall that the State Commander, Alumona Callys Obioma, said that “we have been to Ihama and Country Home Hotel Roads and other hotspots for sale of illicit drugs in the State. What we saw was not pleasing at all. Drugs are being hawked like pure water in these areas.”

The agency however dismissed the report via a statement by its spokesperson, Bebetu Ondotimi.

According to the NDLEA, the alleged statement did not accurately represent the remarks made by the State Commander.

Ondotimi highlighted that the State Commander assumed duty only four weeks ago, hence, the reported comment was damaging and malicious, as it misrepresented the Obioma’s actual briefing.

“At no point was Benin City classified as drug-infested or where drugs are hawked like pure water.

“Particular reference was made to two notorious black spots and the command has set in motion plans to dislocate this brazen trafficking.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Commander said that his predecessor, Mr Buba Wakawa briefed him about the unholy trade in narcotics at Iyamu Street and Country Home Road in Benin.

“Obioma’s predecessor also said the governor himself had identified these black spots,” Ondotimi stated.