NDLEA Nab Hair Stylist, Dispatch Rider For Allegedly Selling Drug-Laced Chin-Chin To Students In Bayelsa

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, have arrested a 20-year-old hair stylist, identified as Josephine Odunu and a 30-year-old dispatch rider, Edesemi Ikporo, for allegedly selling drugs to students.

It was gathered that the two individuals, sell chin-chin, often laced with cannabis and tramadol, to students and at social parties in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, said that while Ikporo handles the delivery to buyers, Odunu is a major distributor of the drugged chin-chin.

The statement reads: “NDLEA officers on patrol around Opolo area of Yenagoa had on Sunday 10th March 2024 intercepted the motorcycle dispatch rider, Edesemi and recovered 200grams of chin-chin produced with cannabis sativa, which he was on a mission to deliver to a buyer.

“A swift follow up operation led to the arrest of the hairdresser, Josephine, who distributes the drugged chin-chin from the salon where she works in Kpansia area of Yenagoa.

“A search of the salon also led to the recovery of 3.00kilograms bringing the total weight of the illicit substance seized from the duo to 3.2kg.

“Investigations reveal that they distribute the chin-chin often laced with cannabis and tramadol to students and at birthday parties.

“While Edesemi handles the delivery to buyers, Josephine is a major distributor to a wanted suspect who produces the drugged chin-chin.”