Negative Effects Of Economic Policies’ll End Soon, Oronsaye Report Implementation’ll Improve Governance – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, has reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to implement the Oronsaye report.

He opined that the 2012 report will boost governance and strengthen the nation’s economy.

Uzodinma disclosed this in Abuja on Friday after visiting Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Emphasizing the global focus on cost-cutting and prudent resource management due to economic challenges, he highlighted the significance of such measures.

“So, the Oronsaye report is a very brilliant, bold and courageous document. If properly implemented, it will add value to the current policies and determination of the government to cut cost and be prudent in expenditure, “ he said.

Asked if he will do a similar thing in Imo State to cut the cost of governance too, he simply said: “We are already implementing it.”

On the improvement in the security situation in Imo, the governorattributed it to the grace of God.

“When you are under or enjoying the grace of God, all your problems are solved. So, I am very happy and delighted that the security situation in Imo State has improved.

“Not only Imo State but the South-East as a region,” he said.

He however used the opportunity to assure Nigerians that the positive impacts of the current economic policies would be felt.

“This coming at a time when our people are facing further challenges due to some of the economic policies that have not really allowed immediate take off of good businesses.

“But I think that after sometime, the negative effects of some of these economic policies will be over and our economy will blossom again,” he added.