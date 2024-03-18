“Nigeria Can’t Survive Presidential System”- Ex- Minister, Aregbesola

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has revealed that Nigeria cannot survive executive presidential system.

The ex governor of Osun State believed that presidential system is a death knell for Nigeria.

Aregbesola led this out at the ongoing National Dialogue on the constitutional future of Nigeria in Honour of a popular constitutional lawyer, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, organised by the Patriots (A Pan Nigerian Group of Eminent National Leaders of Thought) with the theme: “Lawful Procedures for Actualising a People’s Constitution for Nigeria.”

He said: “Can Nigeria survive executive presidential representation. The answer is no.

“In seeking appropriate democratic representation let’s look at production as a basis of representation.

“We don’t have the best form of representation. People are engaged more in production.

“Productive acts and those engaged in production should be given opportunity to elect their best.”