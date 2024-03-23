Nigeria Has Become A Killing Field Under Tinubu – Atiku

By
Alex Adedamola
-

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar,  said that insecurity challenge, facing Nigeria has turned the nation to killing field.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Atiku’s reaction is coming, following a recent attack that led to the killing of a village head and other residents of Rafi Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

