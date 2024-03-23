Nigeria Has Become A Killing Field Under Tinubu – Atiku

It was gathered that no fewer than 21 people, including the village head were gruesomely killed on Thursday afternoon when gunmen, suspected to be bandits reportedly invaded a market in Madaka, an agrarian community in Rafi LGA.

According to residents, the attackers raided the market around 3pm when the commercial activities were in full swing and started shooting at the crowd.

Reacting to the incident, Atiku, in a post via X on Friday, said that Nigeria had become a killing field under President Bola Tinubu.

He wrote: “It is saddening that Nigeria has become a killing field.

READ MORE: Tinubu’s Forex Policies Responsible For Economic Crisis – Atiku

“Thursday’s killing of scores of persons, including the village head and abduction of an unspecified number of people by suspected bandits in Madaka, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, is yet another confirmation that contrary to assurances, insecurity continues to be rife in our country.

“We have to prioritise security and speed up the process of a constitutional amendment that will introduce State Police so that states and local authorities can deploy mechanisms that best suit their environment in tackling this hydra-headed insecurity in our land.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved and the government and people of Niger State.”