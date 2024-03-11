Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, says his successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done well in ruling the nation.

Tinubu who took on some economic reforms since he took over the reins of leadership from Buhari on May 29, 2023, had since posited he is in a mission to reposition Nigeria.

The reforms and policies which includes the removal of subsidy on petrol and the unification of the exchange rate windows, have led to unbearable inflation and economic hardship for citizens.

In a bid to express how difficult cost of living has been, citizens as well as the organised labour have taken to streets across the country in recent weeks to protest against the worsening situation.

Speaking on Sunday when he received the members of the management team of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Daura, Katsina state, Buhari said governing Nigeria is a tough job for anyone.

Buhari further urged Nigerians to endure the economic hardship in the country and support the policies and programmes of the current administration.

“I thank you very much for coming. I very much appreciate it. I thought Tinubu has done very well.

“Nigeria is so complex. Really, there isn’t much anybody can do,” he said