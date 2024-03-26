Nigerian Artists Thriving Because Of Sacrifices By 2Face, D’banj, P-Square – Davido Affirms

Well-renowned singer David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has stated that the sacrifices made by Afrobeats icons like 2Baba, D’banj, and P-Square are the reason why today’s Nigerian musicians are becoming global stars.

He said that due of the sacrifices made by him and his colleagues, the future generation would benefit even more.

In the most recent episode of The Bridge Show, Davido revealed that when he was signed to an international record company in 2016, the label wanted him to start over since they were unaware that he was a superstar in Africa.

He said, “When I first got signed to an international label, Sony in 2016… When we come and sign record deals overseas, they don’t know that we are superstars back home. I came straight from Mali where I performed at 60,000-capacity stadium to sign the deal. But when you sign a new deal they want you to prove yourself again.

“I told my manager that I am not starting again o! But then it takes time to understand that we are sacrificing now. What D’banj, P-Square and 2Face sacrificed for us is what we are enjoying now. What we are sacrificing now the next generation will profit from it. The next generation would be bigger definitely because the [Nigerian] music is only going to grow bigger.”