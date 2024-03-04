Nigeria’s Forex Crisis Is Artificial And Deliberate – Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Monday, revealed that naira strengthened against the dollar following the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s crackdown on illegal forex operators is evidence that Nigeria’s current economic crisis is artificial and deliberate.

The traditional ruler made this known while receiving the Acting Ibadan Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Halima Mustafa Rufa’u who paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, today.

The Ooni hailed the anti-graft agency for the effort it put into reviving the value of the naira.

He said: “The EFCC promptly swung into action and for the mere fact that the EFCC acted, the dollar came down in favour of the naira.

“This shows that the situation is artificial and deliberate but can be controlled if the EFCC, in collaboration with other government agencies consistently face and tackle the situation.”

“As the most vibrant anti-graft agency in the country, under the leadership of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, must not be discouraged from working towards sanitizing the economic space in the country.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the price of dollar has been soaring higher, leaving price of commodities to be more unbearable to Nigerians.

However, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been making efforts to ensure that corrupt individuals and organizations, such as crypto companies, responsible for local currency devaluation are eliminated.