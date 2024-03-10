Folorunsho Alakija, the country’s wealthiest woman, is apparently going through a marital crisis after more than three decades of marriage to her husband, Modupe Alakija.

According to The Will newspaper, the former social matriarch, who is now a gospel minister, has purportedly separated from her marriage.

Sources referenced in the reports, claimed the couple has been having frequent arguments, which has led to their decision to live separately.

Modupe Alakija is alleged to no longer spend nights at the couple’s highbrow Ikoyi home in Lagos.

The claimed strain in their marriage has caused Folorunsho Alakija to demand complete privacy, causing her spouse to seek alternative housing in the Ikoyi neighbourhood.

While the causes for the purported marital conflict are unknown, insiders believe the pair has been putting up a united front due to their prominence in Nigerian society.

The creator of FAMFA Oil Limited, Folorunsho Alakija, has established herself as a wealthy businesswoman, philanthropist, and minister.

This marriage turmoil corresponds with recent rumours regarding Folorunsho Alakija’s health troubles, specifically her vision problems.