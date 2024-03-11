Nine Factory Workers Injured In Ogun Gas Explosion

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed that nine persons were injured in a gas explosion that happened, over the weekend, at a steel company in Ogijo Community, Sagamu Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred at Phoenix Steel Mills in Ogijo.

Reacting to the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the victims of the blast were factory workers.

She added that the nine individuals were taken to Rolayo Private Hospital in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The statement reads: ”There was a case of an industrial accident that occurred at Phoenix Metal Company in Ogijo on March 9 at 9.38 pm.

READ MORE: Ogun Govt Probes Multiple Gas Explosions

“According to eyewitness account, the explosion was attributed to a cylinder explosion which happened at the melting point area, affecting staff members who sustained injuries.

“The explosion impacted nearby houses as window frames were reportedly cracked due to the vibration from the blast.

“Community youths tried to attack the company but policemen and an Army detachment of 174 battalions in Odogunyan Ikorodu were visibly on the ground to intervene.

“The situation is under control and close monitoring; there is no indication for panic, whereas further updates will be communicated to members of the public.”