NLC Declares Abure’s Re-election As LP Chair ‘Illegal’

The Niigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it will not accord Julius Abure, National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), any form of recognition following his re-election on Wednesday.

Recall that he was returned to his position alongside all members of the National Working Committee during the Party’s National Convention in Nnewi, Anambra State.

READ ALSO: Yobe NLC Chairman Remanded In Prison Over Alleged Palliatives Diversion

NLC’s spokesman, Benson Upah, in reaction, described the convention as a charade and nullity as far as the NLC is concerned.

“It’s an illegality, a nullity. The whole exercise was a charade! Nothing can legitimise such brazen impunity,” he told Punch.

He added: “You, wait and see,” when asked for the Union’s next line of action.