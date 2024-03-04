“NLC Protest Doesn’t Show Patriotism” – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi has described recent Nigeria Labour Congress’s protest as unpatriotic.

Recall that the NLC, had earlier stormed each states across the federation in protest against the economic hardship facing the country.

However, Umahi, in his reaction to the union’s action, disclosed on Monday, while inspecting the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, that the latest protest is one too many under the less-than-a-year-old President Bola Tinubu administration.

He said: “It was very wrong for labour to embark on strike four times within nine months.

“It doesn’t show patriotism, or that they are in this country and understand the problems we are going through,” he said while inspecting the Enugu-Port Harcourt road on Monday.

“Mr President is working and everyone will soon feel the impact of his hard work in making sure that things go well in the country. This hunger we are talking about is not a thing of today. It dates back to the past administrations.

“Farmers have to go back to their farms. However, I am not saying people should go to the farm amidst insecurity. But the sad thing about it is that the people who currently presided over the issue of insecurity back then are the ones criticising us now.

“We had this issue of the herders and farmers crisis when people could no longer go to their farms. And that was even over 10 years ago. And Mr president came to solve all these problems.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the case of food crisis and other economic challenges have mounted more financial pressures on Nigerians due to President Bola Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy.