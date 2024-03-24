“No Lady Deserves To Go Through This, I Miss My Baby” – Mohbad’s Wife Gets Emotional

Omowunmi, the wife of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has continued to mourn her husband’s death, which occurred on a dark Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

It should be noted that Mohbad died at the age of 27, leaving deep scars on the hearts of his wife and their kid, Liam.

Following his death, several allegations appeared, with some critics stating that the child was not Mohbad’s, prompting calls for a DNA test to confirm or disprove these claims.

In a recent development, Omowunmi turned to her Instagram account to say that no one deserves what she is going through.

Mourning Mohbad, she remarked that Liam would be a year without his father.

She went on to express how much she missed her ‘baby’, Mohbad, indicating that she is in a lot of suffering.

She wrote; “No female deserves to go through this, haa I don’t wish this pain on my enemy. Liam will clock 1 year in a few weeks without dada, I miss my baby so much.”

Her post elicited strong emotional responses from social media users, while some pitied her, others chastised her, requesting that she perform DNA test for their son Liam.

See some reactions below,

miz_ese_sandra said, “No woman deserves this pain for real 😭”.

flowjay_21 said, “Person wey dey try cover up. Dey play my fans 😂😂”.

only_one_radeyo said, “I see y’all with bittered heart in the comment section..lol..Pray not to ever go through what she’s going through tho🚶‍♀️”.

official_dej said, “Madam do DNA and stop looking for pity abeg”.

mandemluvme said, “Here comes random strangers asking for a DNA for a kid they’re not related to 😂”.