“No Man On Earth Became Rich Through Salary” — Dr Olumide Emmanuel Says

Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, a financial expert, stated that no man in history has become wealthy by receiving a salary alone.

He disclosed that this is an edition of the Honest Bunch Podcast after analysing many wealthy people’s lifestyles and patterns.

The businessman believed that due of the nature of their professions, most people with 9–5 occupations would rarely achieve a certain amount of financial freedom.

According to him, the majority of wealthy men have a variety of investments rather than relying solely on one source of income.

He stated real estate as one of those investments, which he thinks they utilise to protect their riches.

Dr. Olumide, who currently runs a church, claimed that he used to be a full-time pastor but had to reconsider after his neighbours began treating him like an errand boy because he was home all day and unemployed.

Even though he is still a preacher, he confessed that he had to first get his life in order.

“Many things I noticed is, there’s no rich man on earth that’s a salary earner, everyone that’s wealthy today they don’t depend on salary alone, there’s no rich man on earth that has only one source of income, every rich man on earth, real estate is part of what they use to retain their wealth, that’s was how I discovered the principle” he said in part.

Watch the Interview below…