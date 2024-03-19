“No Matter My Wealth, Once I’m In A Relationship I Become Broke” — Saida Boj

Sarah IDaji, a prominent online female activist also known as Saida Boj, caused a stir when she disclosed that no matter how much she spends on herself, whenever she enters a relationship, she immediately becomes broke.

She revealed this during an episode of Pulse TV’s Hot Takes.

Saida believed that once a girl is single, she can buy wigs, replace her phone, and indulge herself, among other things, but the minute she enters a relationship, she becomes broke and unable to carry out those actions.

According to her at that juncture, she feels that the man she is dating should be the one to fetch those items for her.

She said,

“When a girl is single, let me use myself, am a single girl now, I can buy myself wigs, change my phone, spoil myself but as long as a man asks me out, I become broke, do those things for me”

See some reactions to the interview,

@MayJaYBaE stated: “They keep giving this girl more publicity with her yeye talks”

@Dprince_charmin responded: “I just dey pity some men.. This is just a rubblîîśh words from a grown adult. I’m so ashamed cos na this kind person some men go still toast. Come say let’s go see ur family…😭. You see that verse john 11:35. Na this kind girl cause am”

@deslilym agreed: “Yes, he’s to do everything. Even change my panties and bras”

@Toxyberry1 noted: “This gurl and parrot, I don’t know who’s faster while talking🤦🏾”

@Sirdhino said: “Someone called her verydaftwoman and I see it now”

Watch interview below…