“No One Can Accuse Me Of Sleeping With Any Married Man” – Tacha (Video)

Tacha Akide, a past housemate on Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem, has stated that no one can accuse her of sleeping with a married man.

In a snippet of yet to be released episode of Chude Jideonwo’s podcast, the reality star made the audacious claim.

She mentioned how people have linked her to various married men, but no one has boldly declared who she is sleeping with or presented evidence.

Tacha added that she can freely announce that no man is funding her and that she works hard to maintain the lifestyle she enjoys.

She remarked how few people can make this declaration with their entire chest.

The influencer stated that it has not been easy for her, particularly in her industry, where forces do not want her to succeed.

In her words,

“There is no time they have not linked me to married men, but they can’t bring any man forward because there is none. I say it proudly any day and anytime, anywhere, in my sleep or dream. Everything I enjoy I worked for it so hard, not a lot of people can make this mouth. And I say it again, because it is not easy, especially in the industry where there are forces that don’t want you to prosper”.

SEE VIDEO: