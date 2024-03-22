Ayo Olorunfemi, the Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has declared that Julius Abure, LP’s National Chairman, will not resign amidst the demand for his resignation by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The Labour Party has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of mismanagement and financial impropriety against Abure.

The NLC, a foundational supporter of the Party, has been at the forefront of the calls for Abure’s resignation.

The Union recently stormed the party’s headquarters, decrying the clandestine scheduling of its national convention.

Speaking on the situation via Arise Television, Olorunfemi emphasised the principle of due process and the absence of any formal charges or convictions against the Chairman.

“At our level, we should not base our judgement on allegations. Anybody can write against anybody and say he’s a thief and send it to the police. It’s the duty of the police to investigate and if the person is found culpable, they do the next thing by prosecuting him.

“But has anybody prosecuted Abure? Has he been charged to court? Has he been proven guilty? Has he been sentenced for committing any of the alleged crimes?

“You know people just take advantage of the position they are to give wrong information, and because of their selfish interests, they want to call a dog a bad name in order to hang it. But in this case, it won’t work. We are in the 21st century, where we can easily verify information,” he said.

Olorunfemi added that forcing Abure to resign would be an act of ingratitude, considering his contributions to the Party’s current status.

“We will not allow the chairman who brought the party to the level it is now to resign. That would be evil. That would be wicked and ungrateful. We will not do that,” he added.