Nollywood Actor Amaechi Mounagor Passes On

Amaechi Muonagor, an ailing Nollywood actor, has died.

According to online sources, the veteran who had been suffering kidney disease for several months died today, Sunday 24th day of march 2024.

The unexpected news of his death came just a few days after he posted a viral video in which he asked for funds to help him get a kidney transplant in India.

In the video, he was seen struggling to speak while lying on his sick bed.

An X user, Morris Monye shared the news, noting that despite all efforts to save his life, including flying him to India for treatment, he died.

Sharing a picture of the legend, he wrote,

“Deeply heartbroken by the news of Amaechi Muonagor’s passing.

He was a talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful.

We watched with concern as he battled health issues, offering whatever support we could to help him seek treatment in India.

This tragic loss highlights the need for better healthcare in our country.”

AGN, the umbrella association he belongs to, has not published a statement on his death, nor has his family.

