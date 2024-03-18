Nollywood Actor, Amaechi Muonagor Pleads For Funds To Undergo Kidney Transplant In India

Amaechi Muonagor, a Nollywood actor, is seeking for financial support from Nigerians to undergo kidney transplants in India.

The actor’s cousin, Tony Muonagor disclosed in November 2023 that the actor was suffering from diabetes, stroke, and kidney problems.

He further stated that the actor’s condition worsened, necessitating weekly dialysis and physiotherapy at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) in Nnewi, Anambra.

Kingsley Orji, a Nollywood actor, wrote on Instagram that Amaechi departed the teaching hospital a few days ago owing to budgetary limitations.

He stated that the sickness had an impact on his speech and encouraged fans and well-wishers to contribute to a transplant procedure.

Orji said,

“It has not been easy. He has been in this condition for months now. He wants to go for a kidney transplant. What we want is for you to help us for him to travel to India.”

“He just came back from the ICU in Nnewi teaching hospital a couple of days ago. He was responding to treatment but not very well.

“We decided to bring him home because there was no money but it is not advisable. He barely talks well. Please, he needs your help.”

The sum needed for surgery was not disclosed.

Orji also included Ameachi’s account details and contact information in the caption for people who want to help.

SEE POST: