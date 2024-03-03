Nollywood Mourns As Actress Kate Henshaw’s Mother Passes On

Kate Henshaw, a popular Nollywood actress, has lost her mother.

This occurred same day John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, was confirmed to have died of cardiac arrest.

The news was made on Saturday by Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), in a post on his official Instagram page.

In his post, Rollas described the death of Henshaw’s mother as a “sad day” for the AGN.

He wrote; “Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today.”

Over the course of her remarkable 25-year career, Kate Henshaw has become one of Nollywood’s most beloved personalities.