Nollywood Producer, Andy Best Passes On

Andy Ikechukwu Nnadi, a popular Nollywood movie producer, has passed away.

The film producer reportedly died after a battle with a prolonged ailment on Tuesday.

Mr. Seun Oloketuyi, the convener of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, announced his death.

“Andy Best, a top Nollywood producer and marketer, is dead.

“He died in an Owerri hospital today,” he wrote on Instagram.

Andy Best produced numerous films, including Lion of Africa, White Poison, and My Father’s Cup.