“North Has Problems, Bandits Are Not Muslims” – El-Rufai’s Son

The son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai, Bello, has declared that the northern part of Nigeria has many problems.

Bello identified some of the major problems as overpopulation and undereducation.

He also added that the bandits responsible for criminal activities, including killings and kidnaps, are not Muslims.

The lawmaker, representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency also described the Islamic cleric who recently called for the death of First Lady Remi Tinubu as an idiot.

He said: “There’s an idiot cleric who came out and wished Her Excellency, the First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu dies. I certainly hope the DSS are not taking his apology.

“The north has a problem, we’re overpopulated, we’re undereducated.

“Bandits are not Muslims they love their cows, they don’t pray, they love their cows, they don’t have knowledge of the Quran. I have colleagues that get calls everyday that somebody has been kidnapped.

“If I get calls like that, I might resign.”