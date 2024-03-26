NSA Should’ve Transferred Binance Executives To EFCC – Ex-DSS Director

Dennis Amachree, former Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Monday, weighed in on the escape of Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla who was detained by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Recall that Anjarwalla and his colleague, Tigran Gambaryan, were arrested and detained in Nigeria.

The government demanded about $10 billion compensation from the cryptocurrency platform on allegations of manipulation of foreign exchange rates which has negatively affected the value of the naira against the dollar.

Reacting via Channels Television’s Politics Today, Amachree noted that the NSA’s Office is not a security agency with no detention facility, hence should have transferred Anjarwalla to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the secret police for custody.

He said the suspect and his colleague, Gambaryan, should have been watch-listed by the Nigeria Immigration Service with their photos and names flagged at all airports across the country when they were detained in Abuja late February.

He said, “If the man has been flagged as a threat or a suspected person, he should have been watchlisted.

“I don’t know whether the NSA has a detention facility. The NSA is an advisory body to the President. So, if he (NSA Nuhu Ribadu) felt that the suspects should be remanded, he should have sent him to the EFCC or the DSS to keep until the date of the court but to keep him in a guest house where he has access to telephone?

“For them now to allow him to go and pray? I think there are a lot of loopholes and lapses there. We have held heads of state in detention and they prayed where to live and eat and sleep. So, I don’t see why this particular guy will be allowed to go to the nearest mosque to pray and dissapeared.”

“There is a compromise,” the security expert said, stressing that the fleeing suspect must have rubbed hands with some conniving security agents. “I’m happy they’ve arrested some of them. Let them interrogate them and tell us how much he gave them,” he added.