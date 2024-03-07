Operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ungoggo Division, Kano State Command, have arrested a suspected kidnapper, Ibrahim Usman, at Yar’adua quarters, Rimin Kebe of Ungoggo Local Government Area.

This was disclosed in a Thursday statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi.

“The 85-year-old suspect, Ibrahim Usman, abducted the victim, a three-year-old boy who is a child in the neighbourhood and attempted to hide him in his friend’s residence situated at the Hotoro bye-pass in Kano State.

“Having suspected foul play, his friend refused to keep the boy in his custody and decided to alert residents where the suspect lived at Rimin Kebe, who had been looking for the missing boy.

“This development led the suspect to run away, and he was later picked up by personnel of the corps, Ungoggo Division. Worthy of note is that the suspect had collected the victim’s phone number for the last two months but never called him once,” the statement said.

According to Abdullahi, the investigation into the case has reached an advanced stage, and when concluded, the suspect will be charged in court.