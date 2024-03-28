Obi To Address Supporters Over Labour Party, NLC Saga On Friday

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, on Thursday, disclosed he will engage Nigerians on the recent saga surrounding the national leadership of the Party.

Recall that National Convention of the Party held in Nnewi, Anambra State, yesterday, amidst the opposition of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The convention, following the amendment of the Party’s constitution and the dissolution of the National Working Committee, elected national officers including the reelection of Julius Abure as Party’s National Chairman.

However, the positions of the NLC and Trade Union Congress were declared vacant.

Amidst the imbroglio, the Independent National Electoral Commission went on to disown the event as it was it monitored by the umpire.

Reacting to the development via X, Obi wrote: “Dear Nigerians, I wish to remind you of my scheduled X space engagement with you on @ParallelFacts tomorrow, Friday, 29 March 2024 by 7pm.

“I wish to respectfully appeal that we all join the space so that we can share ideas and exchange views on contemporary issues bedeviling us.”

The labour union had accused Abure of “financial rascality and contempt for the leadership of NLC”, and of “unilaterally trying to hold a national convention in contravention of the constitution of the party.”