Odumodublvck Reportedly Acquires Brand New Lamborghini Gallardo (Photos)

Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, also known as Odumodublvck, a Nigerian rapper and singer, has reportedly gifted himself a brand new Italian sports automobile, the Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, valued N390 million.

The singer’s buddy and film director, ‘Mrwhxswho’, confirmed the good news on his Instagram page, where he published a snapshot of a green 2006 model sports automobile that Odumodu had recently acquired.

The photo was captioned, “OD don buy Lambo, I thought he was joking with this song”.

This is coming after the ‘Declan Rice’ hitmaker collaborated with the No. 1 African bad girl, Tiwa Savage, on their hit single, ‘100 million’, which was released on Friday, March 15.

It’s important to note that Odumodu rose to prominence in 2022 when he released his single “Picanto” starring Ecko Miles and Zlatan, which won him his first chart entry on the Nigeria Top 100 at number 79.

