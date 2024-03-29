Okuama: ‘I Have No Hand, It’s Against My Catholic Faith’ — Wanted Monarch Who Surrendered Self To Police Reacts To Killing Of Slain Soldiers

The traditional ruler of Ewu kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Clement Ikolo Oghenerukevwe, who was declared wanted over the killing of 17 soldiers in Delta State, has denied having a hand in their death.

Ikolo was taken into custody by the Delta State Police Command after he surrendered himself following his ‘declaration’ by the military high command on Thursday morning.

He was declared wanted alongside the President General of Ewu, Ekpekpo Arthur, and six others over the killing of the military personnel in Okuama community.

Before surrendering to the police, the traditional ruler reportedly addressed journalists at a press conference.

His words, “I am very surprised that my name as the monarch of the kingdom will appear in the list of wanted persons.

“I have no hand in the killings. I have no hand in encouraging anybody to kill anybody. It is against my philosophy as a human being and my faith as a Catholic.

“It is a serious crime against humanity, and they need to look at the appropriate places and do a thorough investigation to know all those who have committed this and bring them to book and let justice prevail.

“I am not a party to this, and like I have said earlier, the state government is aware of the turbulence I have been going through, and as I speak, an arrangement was made by the government to invite the opponents recently just before these happenings.

“To invite those who are fighting me in the kingdom to reconcile the differences and allow me to go into the kingdom and start to rule as the monarch of the place.

“I have not been able to set up anything. I have not been able to set up my traditional council. I have done nothing in the kingdom.

“So I barely know anything right now. I have no information. I know nothing; I am only just in the process of setting up a structure to enable me to rule in the kingdom.”