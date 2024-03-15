Olalekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan, has died.

Media aide of the monarch, Oladele Ogunsola, said he died on Thursday evening, a few hours after admission at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Olubadan bowed out gracefully this evening at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan after a brief illness,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted Ogunsola as saying.

Kola Balogun, younger brother of the Olubadan, said he was taken to the hospital over a “slight malaria fever.”

“Baba was hale and hearty on Monday when he personally received the few guests who paid him congratulatory visits on his second year anniversary on that day,” Balogun was quoted as saying.

Reacting, Governor Seyi Makinde, of Oyo State described the late monarch as “a mighty Iroko.”

“With total submission to the will of God, I announce the passing unto glory of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“In Kabiyesi, Ibadanland had a cosmopolitan and well-experienced Olubadan, who made indelible marks on the sands of history and achieved greatly within a short while.

“On behalf of the government and good people of the state, I condole with the immediate family of the Oba Balogun, the Olubadan-in-Council, the state Traditional Council and the people of Ibadanland. It is my prayer that God grants repose to the soul of our late monarch.

“The passing of Oba Dr. Balogun marks the end of an era for Ibadanland, leaving behind a profound void in its rich history and heritage,” Makinde said in a statement signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, his chief press secretary.

The late monarch spent two years on the throne. He was presented with the staff of office on March 11, 2022, after being endorsed by the Ibadan high chiefs.

Balogun succeeded Oba Saliu Adetunji who died on January 2, 2022, at the age of 93.

The late monarch will be buried on Friday evening at his Aliiwo ancestral home in Ibadan, according to Islamic rites.