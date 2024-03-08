Oluomo’s Aide Dies In Ghastly Accident On Third Mainland Bridge

An aide to the chairman of the Lagos State Park and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, identified as Akintoye Benson has reportedly died.

The deceased, who was seen in a wrecked vehicle in a viral video, was said to have died in an auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday night.

Confirming his death, Ogunseye Vincent, wrote on his Facebook page, on Friday, that Benson was a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.

Vincent said: “The news of your passing came to me as a rude shock. You were a vibrant man with high hopes and vision.

“Though the memory we shared remains forever, I take solace in the trust that Olodumare will grant your soul a peaceful rest.

“Sail well to eternity, Comrade Akintoye Benson (Baba Ogun).”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that MC Oluomo, recently donated patrol vehicles to the Lagos Police Command.

It was gathered that the transportation boss presented the vehicles to the various police stations domiciled in the Oshodi axis of the state.

Presenting the vehicles, the National Road Transport Worker’s official said that the decision was part of his Corporate Society Responsibility (CSR) to the state.