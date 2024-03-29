Omah Lay Scheduled To Perform At 2024 Forbes Under 30 Summit

Omah Lay, a Nigerian singer, is scheduled to perform at the 2024 Forbes Under 30 Africa Summit.

The event will take place from May 5 to 8 in Gaborone, Botswana.

This is according to the organisers’ Instagram post on Thursday.

Forbes recognised the singer as a key figure in the Afrobeat genre.

Omah Lay was also lauded for the beauty of his voice and ability to convey a wide spectrum of emotions.

“The 25-year-old singer and producer’s brand of Afro-fusion effortlessly pulls from his deep personal history with West Africa’s percussion-heavy highlife genre, as well as his enthusiasm for the popular sounds of his generation—from classic rap to the Afro-beats empire flourishing in his home base of Lagos,” the magazine wrote.

“His voice beautifully unravels tales that range from introspective to romantic to gratifyingly explicit, and expertly laid over lush and soulful production.”