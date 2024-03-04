Ondo 2024: ‘You’re Shameless’ — Akeredolu’s Wife Slams In-Law Over Support For Aiyedatiwa’s Governorship Bid

Widow of the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has tackled Funke Akeredolu Aruna, his niece, for backing Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s gubernatorial bid.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa the State’s former Deputy Governor, was sworn in as Governor of Ondo after Akeredolu’s demise.

Aiyedatiwa has since declared his intention to run for a fresh term in the November poll.

“Definitely, I will be running. I’m already a sitting governor. Let me say this: Nobody wants to be governor for one year.

“Give me what the constitution allows me to do. At least, let me have a chance of running for one more term,” he had said.

However in an Instagram post, Anyanwu-Akeredolu posted a picture of Funke donning an “I’m Lucky” face cap, in what was an apparent show of support for Aiyedatiwa.

In the post, she said time would tell if Funke is indeed lucky.

“Behold the face of Aketi’s niece, Funke Akeredolu Aruna, the former deputy chief protocol to Aketi, shamelessly parades as ‘I am lucky’. Bloody serpent! Time will tell if she is truly lucky!,” she wrote.

In a tribute to Akeredolu in February, Anyanwu-Akeredolu tackled persons who described her late husband as a “weakling” for showing her so much love.