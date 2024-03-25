One Feared Dead, Cars Destroyed, Others Injured As Suspected Cultists Clash In Kwara (Pictures)

At least one person has been confirmed dead in a clash between a suspected cult group in the Pakata area of Ilorin West Local Government Area, Kwara State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that valuable properties like vehicles were also destroyed during the incident.

It was gathered that a suspected cultist, identified as Abiodun, on Sunday, gun down a member of rival group named Yusuf over disagreement.

The suspect (Abiodun), had since fled the area after the incident and still on the run.

However, the situation started when the deceased group stormed the residents of the suspect at Gana compound, Pakata, over the weekend, with guns and cutlasses amidst other dangerous weapons to avenge his death.

Over six cars were destroyed and many people injured during the attack.

According to a witness: “When the gang came, they started shooting sporadically and people were running in opposite directions.

“They later invaded the compound and macheted family members sighted, leaving many injured.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Kwara Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, also confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes, one person was killed in the process and investigation is ongoing over the matter. A release will be issued later over it.”