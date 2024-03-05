One Feared Killed, Eight Injured In Anambra Road Crash (Pictures)

At least one person has reportedly died in a ghastly accident that occurred along the Owerri-Ihiala Expressway by the Ihiala Local Government Area secretariat, Anambra state, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the collision happened at noon, involving two God is Good Logistics cars, including the driver of a commercial bus and a Nissan Caravan.

According to eyewitness, the driver of the Ford vehicle was at speed while one of its front tyres pulled off and he lost control and finally crashed into the back of the Nissan that was in its front.

The source said that 11 people comprising seven male adults and four female adults were involved in the crash, while one male adult was killed, four male adults and four female adults were injured and two people were rescued unhurt.

READ MORE: Anambra Lawyer Accused Of Brutalising Maid Surrenders To Police

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the acting Sector Public Education Officer of the state Federal Road Safety Corps, Margaret Onabe, while confirming the accident, said that the cause of the fatal crash was speed and loss of control.

She said: “A commercial driver identified as Francis Basil with a black Ford E-250 bus with registration number No: JJJ842YG belonging to God is Good Logistics, and a driver of a custom Nissan Caravan commercial bus identified as Orjiwuru Augustine with registration number: TTK518XA was involved in a fatal road traffic crash two poles before Ihiala LGA Secretariat by Owerri-Ihiala Expressway today March 5, 2024, at about 12:00hrs.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Ford vehicle was at speed, one of his front tyres pulled off, he lost control and finally crashed into the back of the Nissan that was in front.

“11 people comprising seven male adults and four female adults were involved in the crash. One male adult was killed, while four male adults and four female adults were injured and two people were rescued unhurt.”