One Feared Killed, Five Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

A lone accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday, has claimed life of one person while five others suffered various degrees of injuries.

Confirming the horrible development to newsmen, today, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, disclosed that 23 persons were involved in the accident that occurred around the Fidiwo axis of the expressway.

Okpe said: “23 persons involved, all male, five injured and one person killed.

READ MORE: Two Die, Three Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

“It was a lone crash involving a truck.”

“The cause of the crash was tyre bust and speeding.

“Motorists are advised to always drive with caution on the expressway so as to prevent needless loss of lives.”