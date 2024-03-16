Ooni Of Ife, Queen Welcome Twins

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and one of his queens, identified as Olori Tobi Philips, have welcomed newborn twins.

The Ooni shared the news on his Facebook account, revealing that Olori Tobi gave birth to a prince and princess on Saturday.

READ MORE: “Use Supernatural Powers To Fight Insecurity Or Vacate Throne” – Ooni Tasks Southwest Monarchs

He said: “To God be the glory, great things he has done. Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Tobiloba, who today birthed a prince and princess to the royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and children are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”