The Federal Government, on Thursday, inaugurated a committee for the implementation of the Oronsaye Report.

Note that the 2012 report majorly recommends the merger of the government’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to cut the cost of governance.

The inauguration of the implementation committee followed the announcement by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government on February 28, 2024, that parts of the recommendations in the report would be implemented.

The 800-page report recommended that 263 of the statutory agencies be slashed to 161; 38 agencies be scrapped; 52 be merged and 14 be reverted to departments in various ministries, among others.

Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information, Office of the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF) in a Thursday statement said SGF George Akume, inaugurated “the Committee on the Implementation of the Recommendations on the Review of Reports and White Papers on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, and Commissions.”

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, while inaugurating the Committee on behalf of President Bola Tinubu stressed that the implementation of the White Papers on the report, which would involve the merger, relocation, subsuming or scrapping of some parastatals, agencies, and commissions is aimed at reducing the cost of governance and streamlining efficiency across the governance value chain,” he added.

Outlining the mandate of the committee, Akume said the committee would “identify redundancies and overlaps or conflicting objectives among the mandates of different organisational units.”

It will also “define strategic objectives to ensure the revised mandates align with the strategic objectives and priorities of the government.”

Moreso, the committee is to “engage key stakeholders and gather input and feedback on the proposed revisions to the mandates.

“Draft clear, concise, and actionable revised mandates for the organisations involved in the restructuring.

“Ensure the revised mandates comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and policies governing government operations.”

On the committee are the SGF; the Attorney General of the Federation/ Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, and the Special Adviser to the President, Policy and Coordination, Usman Bala.

Others are Director-General, Bureau of Public Service Reform, Dasuki Arabi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Representatives) Ibrahim Olarwewaju; Principal Secretary to the President, Hakeem Okunola and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Richard Pheelangwah.