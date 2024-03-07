Sola Faleye, the late Herbert Wigwe’s Personal Assistant and former Group Managing Director and CEO of Access Holdings Plc, has detailed how he missed being on the helicopter that murdered his employer, wife, son and a business colleague, Abimbola Ogunbajo.

He disclosed that he was supposed to go in the helicopter, but after second thought, he decided to accompany their luggage by road because the aircraft could not take it.

Faleye explained that he decided to accompany the luggage by road to ensure its safe arrival to his boss, who agreed with him.

Speaking at the Night of Tributes for Wigwe, Faleye said,

“It was a sweet journey. 11 Hours we flew from London. I remember in the middle of the air. I walked up to him. I said, “Sir, how comfortable are you at night flying choppers? I’ve never done it before. The app allocation system for flying choppers, I have never done it before, and he said this is America, they have a navigation system for flying choppers at night and I went back to my seat. And we landed. Everybody was filled with joy that we were finally almost there.

“We sat, waiting to be cleared by immigration, So coming out, we had two vans waiting, One was taking us to go aboard the chopper. The other took our luggage because they cannot go on the chopper. Throughout my years of working with him, I’ve always told myself that flying that way is not a luxury for me. I am on duty. And as they were loading the luggages. And this thought came to mind. That’s OK, you fly chopper one. One hour you are there.

“The next three and half hours, the luggage is not going to come.Will I go to bed? No. I still have to sit down and wait for those luggages to come. I’m like, so why not just go with the luggagges then, get there and deliver it to him and others in the room. Like I said, I always reason in the line of duty.

“And I walked up to him. I said, Sir, I think it’s safer and secure for me to just ride and bring the luggage to you.” He said it was a brilliant idea. And I said, safe flight.”

While Wigwe, his wife, son, and Ogunbajo flew the chopper to the same place, the PA drove to Vegas with the luggage.

Faleye attempted to contact his employer and the other passengers on the helicopter while still heading to Vegas, but none of the calls were successful.