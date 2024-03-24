Palm Sunday: Peter Obi Seeks Divine Intervention For Nigeria

As Nigeria joined other Christian faithfuls around the world, to mark holy week, during the Easter festive, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged citizens to use the final stretch of the Lenten season to seek divine intervention for the country.

It was gathered that Obi made the call on Sunday, in a series of posts via his X handle.

He wrote: “As the global Christian Lenten season enters the final lap known as the Holy Week today, I like to wish them, especially Nigerian Christians, a very edifying week.

“The week-long activities of the Holy Week, mark the deep remembrance of the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ which is the core of the Christian faith.

“Since February 14, 2024, when the Lenten season started, Christians have continued to fast, pray and show brotherly love to one another through almsgiving to the poor.

“The activities of the Holy Week, thus, present us the opportunity to soberly reflect on the many challenges facing us individually, and those facing us collectively as a nation, an opportunity to ask for God’s divine intervention.

“Even as we make our human efforts, as a people, to move our nation forward, we must leverage the solemnity of this season to pray for divine intervention in our nation.

“The hearts of many are heavy with pain, grieving the loss of their dear ones due to the high level of insecurity in the nation. Families are hungry, not knowing where their next meal will come from because they can no longer afford the basic necessity of food.

“Let us, therefore, present our nation to God for healing and restoration, in this Holy Week, so that as we labour, as humans, for New Nigeria, it will become even more possible. I wish us all a fruitful and impactful Holy Week commemoration.”