“Patronise Made In Nigeria Goods To Strengthen Naira”- Presidency

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration has said that patronage of made-in-Nigeria products is the key to strengthening naira, adding that citizens should buy goods produced in the country to make that happen.

Disclosing this to the public, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a press conference with the State House Correspondents on Friday.

He said that the government is focusing on patronizing and purchasing made in Nigeria goods.

Ajuri added that Nigerians could see the significant shift in the nation’s foreign exchange market in the last few days, following the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, adding that the clearing of the $7b foreign exchange debts has further assisted to ease pressures on the naira.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu wants to communicate very clearly to our people, that there has never been a more important time in our history to actively agree together.

“That we will patronize and purchase made in Nigeria products across all value chains across all sectors.

” We want the spending power of our people to go up. We want every Naira and kobo we earn to be more valuable not just here. But when we travel abroad.

“In addition to that, Mr. President beyond the appeal to Nigerians to actively and intentionally make that decision every day to patronize made in Nigeria products and services across board. He also wants to ensure that Nigerians fully understand that the momentum that we are now seeing with respect to the strengthening of our currency is not going to slow down.”