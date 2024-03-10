“Peter Obi Is Not A Bad Man, But I Don’t Believe In Messiahs” – El-Rufai’s Son

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Bello El-Rufai, has acknowledged that the Labour Party, 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is a is not a bad person, adding that he doesn’t believe in messiah.

Bello led this out via an interview on Channels TV, on Saturday.

The son of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El Rufai, revealed that he had met with the ex- Anambra governor and interacted with him on a flight to Wales.

He said: I’ve flown next to Governor Peter Obi, probably he won’t even remember. I was going to Wales when I did my A-levels.

“I was impressed by his simplicity. Other Governors were flying first class, he was in business, don’t ask me why I was in business but I was there.

“I picked his brain and stuff. I was a kid, probably 18, I don’t think he’s a bad man, that’s not what I’m saying.”

“You know we followed (former) President Buhari thinking he could solve the problem. My issue with what is going on in the Labour Party is they believe one person can solve this problem; it’s not going to work that way; this is a collective effort.”