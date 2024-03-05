Phyna Wins Africa Choice Award For Best Reality TV Star For Second Time In Row

Reality TV personality Otabor Josephine, often known as Phyna, recently shared some good news on her X-Platform.

For the second time in a year, she disclosed that she had received the Reality TV Star of the Year title.

She also thanked Africa Choice Award for bestowing the honour upon her.

She expressed her gratitude to her Phynation fan base for their votes, which made it happen.

She wrote,

“second year in a row, back to back, Reality TV Star of the Year. Thank you Africa Choice Award and thank you Phynation for your votes made this a reality.”

