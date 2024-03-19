Police Nab Akwa-Ibom Lovers For Allegedly Faking Kidnap

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the arrest of one Imaobong Sampson and her boyfriend, Beltus Ebong, in Mbierebe Obio village, Ibesikpo Asutan Area of the state for allegedly faking their kidnap.

In a statement disclosed by the spokesperson for the state police command, Odiko Macdon, revealed that the suspects were nabbed in their hideout by officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad after their case was reported by relative.

The statement reads: “On 11/3/2024 at about 10:00hrs, a report was received from one Enobong Sampson ‘F’ of Nung Oku Village in Ibesikpo Asutan L.G.A that her sister, one Imaobong Francis Sampson, was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding for a ransom of four million naira.

“As a result, operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command embarked on an intense and intelligence-driven investigation so as to track down the perpetrators and rescue the victim. On 12/3/2024 at about 23:15hrs, the said purported victim, one Imaobong Sampson ‘M’, and her boyfriend, Beltus Ebong ‘M’, were arrested in their hideout at Mbierebe Obio Village, Ibesikpo Asutan L.G.A.

“She confessed to having conspired with her boyfriend, one Beltus Ebong ‘M’, Dominic Friday Charlie ‘M’, her sister, Enobong Sampson ‘F’, and Inyene Ime Akpan now at large to proclaim her kidnap in order to raise money from her aunty who is based abroad.”