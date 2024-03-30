Police Nab Eight Over Murder Of Six Officers In Delta

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Saturday disclosed it has arrested eight suspects in connection with the murder of its officers in the Ughelli area of Delta State.

In January, gunmen abducted three mobile police officers who were responding to a distress call, at the Ohoro community in Ughelli North LGA of the State.

Shortly after the incident, some police officers mobilised to rescue their abducted colleagues, were ambushed and killed around the Ohoro forest in the same LGA.

Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, had confirmed that six police officers were slain in the incident, adding that the bodies had been recovered while the search for another six was ongoing.

On the development, Adejobi said police operatives have arrested eight suspected criminals involved in the murder of the officers.

According to him, five of the suspected murderers were initially apprehended, while another three were arrested later at different locations.

“The arrested suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this reprehensible act, and many alike, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively.

“The police assure that the suspects will soon have their day in court, with credible evidence, once investigations are concluded.

“The Nigerian police is deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against our officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time.

“We wish to reiterate that killers of our officers in this extant case, and many others, have murdered peace, and none of them will go unpunished,” Adejobi said.