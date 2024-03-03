Police Nab FCT Trader For Repackaging Local Rice Into Foreign Rice Bags

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, on Saturday, arrested one Nonso Nwobodo, 39, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on suspicion of repackaging local rice into bags labelled as foreign rice.

It was claimed that the trader engaged in the act in an effort to increase profits.

Nwobodo was taken into custody at about 4:15pm in the Durumi neighborhood of the FCT, at Plot 740 Centennial Credentials.

A government source who provided journalists with confirmation of the development, revealed Nonso was found to be putting locally produced rice into printed bags designed to look exactly like imported rice bags.

He claimed that the purpose of this dishonest behavior was to trick the people into thinking that the rice was imported.

Following the operation, 160 bags of rice weighing between 5 kg and 50 kg were taken as proof.

“Nonso Nwobodo was re-packaging local rice to a different designed foreign bags of rice with an attempt to sell them as foreign rice.

“He was arrested with 160 bags of different sizes of rice ranging from 5kg to 50kg already rebagged to look like foreign rice. 53 empty bags of local rice that had already been rebagged to foreign bags were recovered.

“While 590 new empty foreign bags of rice that are yet to be filled with rice were also recovered at the scene. Police have confiscated the rice,” SaharaReporters quoted the source as saying.