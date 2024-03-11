Police Nab Three Suspects For Attempt Murder In Ogun

Ogun State Police Command have apprehended three suspects, identified as Monsuru Musa, Adija Monsuru, and Shehu Dikko, for alleged attempted murder of Tijanni, who is said to be a commercial motorcycle rider, in the Afonta area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to a police source, who spoke with PUNCH, on Sunday, disclosed that the incident, which happened on the 4th of March, 2024, (last Monday) at about 6:10pm, left the commercial motorcyclist with severe injuries on the crown of his head, neck, and lower lip.

It was gathered that the trouble started when Monsuru stopped Tijanni and asked him to take her to the Soyeye area from Lafenwa in Abeokuta.

However, upon reaching an isolated area just before the Soyeye community, Monsuru reportedly asked Tijanni to stop the motorcycle and allow her to call her friend who would be travelling the same route.

Police source revealed that Musa and Dikko attempted to strangle Tijanni by tying a rope around his neck and tightening it firmly.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that while this was happening, Monsuru was said to have picked up a large piece of wooden plank and allegedly hit the motorcyclist on the head, causing him to scream for help.

Confirming the incident on Monday, (today) the state Police Public Relations Officer, Odutola Omolola, said that the suspects were members of a notorious syndicate and had intended to steal the motorcycle before they were apprehended.

She said: “The female passenger had borrowed the motorcyclist’s mobile phone because she wanted to call a friend who was travelling the same route.

“But two people arrived at the scene. The three suspects are members of the same syndicate.

“They specialise in stealing motorcycles. They have been arrested and will be prosecuted.”