Former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, says police report has indicted National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure.

This is as Ayo Olorunfemi, LP’s Deputy National Chairman, declared that Abure will not resign amidst the demand for his resignation.

He had said: “At our level, we should not base our judgement on allegations. Anybody can write against anybody and say he’s a thief and send it to the police. It’s the duty of the police to investigate and if the person is found culpable, they do the next thing by prosecuting him.

“But has anybody prosecuted Abure? Has he been charged to court? Has he been proven guilty? Has he been sentenced for committing any of the alleged crimes?

However, Wabba, during a Thursday interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today said the report indicting Abure was submitted to him even before he left office.

According to him, Abure was hiding from the police to evade prosecution.

“Police have done a full investigation. He (Abure) has been indicted. There is a full report and it was forwarded to me even before I left office. We have asked police to prosecute him. We know he has been hiding from the police.

“The basic fact is that it has been established that there is a fraudulent act within the Labour Party. Police have carried out an in-depth investigation. He has been indicted. The report has been forwarded to me and I handed it to the colleague, who took over from me.

“There is a delay because the report is with the police. The power to prosecute is in the police. I think the process is ongoing. I read about a blackmail that the police trying to politicize the issue.

“But the fact is that there was a committee and it has been established. We will allow the police to do their work,” he said.