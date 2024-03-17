No less than 50 persons, from neighbouring African countries, were, rescued from a duplex on Omola Road, in the Edemola area of Epe, Lagos State at the weekend.

Unverified reports stated that the rescued persons, foreigners, were kidnapped and kept in the kidnappers’ den, pending when ransom would be paid for their release.

However, the police said they were not kidnapped victims.

Rather, findings at the Okeoyibo Police Division where the rescued persons were taken to revealed that they were from Cameroon and Gabon.

Investigation, according to the police, revealed that they were deceived by some fleeing Cameroonian ring leaders of a job scam gang, that there were job opportunities in Nigeria.

The victims, as gathered, were discovered to have paid an unspecified amount to the fraudsters.

READ ALSO: ‘Use Of Force Won’t Tackle Insecurity, Kidnappers Getting More Vicious’ — Gumi

They told policemen that they sold their valuables, including houses, back home, in order to raise money for the journey to Nigeria, for the promised jobs.

On arrival, they were reportedly kept in the duplex with a stern warning not to step outside, until they got the promised jobs.

Some of them were discovered to have been in the building for six months.

“A resident of the area alerted the traditional ruler of the community of unusual movements in the building at odd hours. Nobody knew any of the occupants, or what they did, they didn’t interact with people.

“Thereafter, the authorities including members of the vigilante group were invited here today (yesterday). About 70 of them were brought out of the building, with their luggage. They were all foreigners. Among them were 20 children,” A trader, who simply identified herself as Iya Modunat, told Sunday Vanguard.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, when contacted, said the main suspect had fled to Cameroon.