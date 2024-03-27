Police Storm Shrine, Parade Herbalist Allegedly Working For Car Snatchers In Rivers (Pictures)

The operatives of Rivers State Police Command, paraded a Juju Priest, identified as Ugochukwu Onuigbo, alongside 25 others, suspected to be working for a car snatching ring operating in the State.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday at the Command Headquarters on Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, narrated how they were arrested.

Disu disclosed that most of the cars stolen are taken to Kano,Anambra where they pieced and sold as scrap.

He said: “For some time now we have noticed that a lot of cars were being stolen and some robbed in town and we tasked officers of our tactical team and our investigators to move into it.

“Today, I am very happy to inform you that about 26 suspects who specialize in stealing vehicles and robbing them have been arrested. Our greatest joy is the arrest of Chidozie Anthony Onyekwe and Kelechi Igwe.”

“Chidozie is the leader of persons who come into Rivers State to steal cars. Not only does he come in here, he trains his men well. He is linked to all the suspects here who have been arrested before for this same offense of stealing cars.

“At the same time Kelechi Igwe is an expert at removing trackers from vehicles. Almost all the vehicles stolen from Rivers State must pass through Kelechi for him to remove the trackers for them. He’s also a wonderful mechanic.”