Police Suspend Two ASPs Over Alleged Extortion In Rivers

No fewer than two Assistant Superintendent of Police, have been suspended by the Rivers state Command for alleged extortion in the course of duty.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the suspended ASPs, identified as Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo were alleged to have been involved in an untoward act.

The suspension of the two officers, is followed, with the stoppage of their salaries, ordered by the state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu with the approval of the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko on Sunday.

Grace said: “The Rivers State Police Command hereby issues an official update regarding a case involving three Police Officers who have been accused of engaging in acts of extortion.

“As previously communicated during our press briefing on February 13, 2024, Inspector Michael Odey was found guilty and subsequently dismissed from duty, effective from 07/02/2024, following thorough Orderly room proceedings and a comprehensive review conducted by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16.

“Furthermore, during the aforementioned briefing, we provided information regarding the ongoing reviews pertaining to ASP Doubara Edonyabo and ASP Talent Mungo, as their respective ranks required approval from the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission.

“Today, we hereby inform the public that the Police Service Commission has officially authorized the suspension from duty of ASP Doubara Edonyabo and ASP Talent Mungo, effective from 29/02/2024.”